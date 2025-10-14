For Enovix Corporation [ENVX], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] price surged by 7.87 percent to reach at $0.95.

A sum of 11818683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.27M shares. Enovix Corporation shares reached a high of $13.735 and dropped to a low of $12.625 until finishing in the latest session at $13.02.

The one-year ENVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.86. The average equity rating for ENVX stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $7 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

ENVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 59.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Enovix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enovix Corporation [ENVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -625.62% and a Gross Margin at -81.71%. Enovix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -481.35%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Enovix Corporation. ( ENVX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -68.46%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Enovix Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -33.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Enovix Corporation’s (ENVX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.94%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Enovix Corporation. (ENVX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$224631.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.37% and a Quick Ratio of 4.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ENVX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enovix Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enovix Corporation go to 54.82%.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $46.73%, or 53.52%% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.3 million shares, which is approximately 7.7157%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$161.91 million in ENVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$89.7 million in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3657%.