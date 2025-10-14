Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] stock Downgrade by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $5

Fluence Energy Inc [NASDAQ: FLNC] gained 21.39% on the last trading session, reaching $15.89 price per share at the time.

Fluence Energy Inc represents 130.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.90 billion with the latest information. FLNC stock price has been found in the range of $13.9769 to $16.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, FLNC reached a trading volume of 10117567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $9.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLNC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for FLNC stock

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, FLNC shares gained by 127.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 281.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.06% in the past year of trading.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.98% and a Gross Margin at 12.20%. Fluence Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75%.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fluence Energy Inc. ( FLNC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.45%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fluence Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.29%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fluence Energy Inc’s (FLNC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$11548.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.87%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluence Energy Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluence Energy Inc go to 26.22%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fluence Energy Inc [FLNC]

There are presently around $74.73%, or 108.10%% of FLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 39.74 million shares, which is approximately 31.0672%. SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, holding 11.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$203.94 million in FLNC stocks shares; and SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, currently with $$105.74 million in FLNC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7675%.