Fastenal Co [FAST] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $49

Fastenal Co [NASDAQ: FAST] traded at a low on 2025-10-13, posting a -7.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16576496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastenal Co stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for FAST stock reached $48.58 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 16576496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Co [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Fastenal Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Fastenal Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FAST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 50.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.19.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Co [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.41. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.73% in the past year of trading.

Fastenal Co [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Co [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.21% and a Gross Margin at 43.57%. Fastenal Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.34%.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Fastenal Co. ( FAST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 32.74%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 24.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Fastenal Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Fastenal Co (FAST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Fastenal Co’s (FAST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Fastenal Co. (FAST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $51894.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.26% and a Quick Ratio of 2.19%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Co [FAST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Co posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Co go to 9.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Co [FAST]

There are presently around $87.31%, or 87.46%% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71.29 million shares, which is approximately 12.45%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 46.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.92 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.67 billion in FAST stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6531%.