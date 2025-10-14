ETHZilla Corp [ETHZ] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $11

ETHZilla Corp [NASDAQ: ETHZ] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.04 during the day while it closed the day at $1.98.

ETHZilla Corp stock has also loss -22.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETHZ stock has inclined by 121.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.05% and gained 44.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ETHZ stock reached $325.61 million, with 164.45 million shares outstanding and 121.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.69M shares, ETHZ reached a trading volume of 11692040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ETHZilla Corp [ETHZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETHZ shares is $1520.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETHZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for ETHZilla Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ETHZ stock trade performance evaluation

ETHZilla Corp [ETHZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.35. With this latest performance, ETHZ shares dropped by -22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.79% in the past year of trading.

ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ETHZilla Corp. ( ETHZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -371.02%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -125.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ETHZilla Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -320.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ETHZilla Corp’s (ETHZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ETHZilla Corp (ETHZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ETHZilla Corp. (ETHZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5740000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.57% and a Quick Ratio of 0.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ETHZilla Corp [ETHZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ETHZilla Corp posted 19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -49.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.4. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETHZ.

ETHZilla Corp [ETHZ]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $12.42%, or 18.13%% of ETHZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors.