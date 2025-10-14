ESS Tech Inc [GWH] moved up 117.55: Why It’s Important

ESS Tech Inc [NYSE: GWH] gained 117.55% or 4.89 points to close at $9.05 with a heavy trading volume of 161759695 shares.

It opened the trading session at $5.8, the shares rose to $13.775 and dropped to $5.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GWH points out that the company has recorded 262.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, GWH reached to a volume of 161759695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ESS Tech Inc [GWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price from $17 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for ESS Tech Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Robert W. Baird kept a Underperform rating on GWH stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for GWH stock

ESS Tech Inc [GWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 350.25. With this latest performance, GWH shares gained by 541.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.91% in the past year of trading.

ESS Tech Inc [GWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ESS Tech Inc [GWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1246.87% and a Gross Margin at -715.31%. ESS Tech Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1217.22%.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ESS Tech Inc. ( GWH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -207.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -99.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ESS Tech Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2271.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ESS Tech Inc’s (GWH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.26%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$312708.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.47% and a Quick Ratio of 0.27%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ESS Tech Inc [GWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ESS Tech Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.63. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESS Tech Inc go to 26.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ESS Tech Inc [GWH]

There are presently around $14.89%, or 20.60%% of GWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 35.95 million shares, which is approximately 20.4563%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.35 million in GWH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.45 million in GWH stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0114%.