Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 181.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Electra Battery Materials Corp [NASDAQ: ELBM] price surged by 325.45 percent to reach at $5.37.

A sum of 195777226 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Electra Battery Materials Corp shares reached a high of $8.69 and dropped to a low of $3.27 until finishing in the latest session at $7.02.

The one-year ELBM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -374.32. The average equity rating for ELBM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELBM shares is $1.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ELBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 397.87. With this latest performance, ELBM shares gained by 688.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 550.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.56% in the past year of trading.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Electra Battery Materials Corp. ( ELBM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -42.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -17.34%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Electra Battery Materials Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -42.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp’s (ELBM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Electra Battery Materials Corp. (ELBM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$810434.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.05% and a Quick Ratio of 0.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ELBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electra Battery Materials Corp posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electra Battery Materials Corp go to 63.06%.

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $4.92%, or 4.99%% of ELBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELBM stocks are: WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1.76 million shares, which is approximately 0.7691%. HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 0.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.12 million in ELBM stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$79330.0 in ELBM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0826%.