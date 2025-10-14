Dreamland Ltd [TDIC] moved down -12.93: Why It’s Important

Dreamland Ltd [NASDAQ: TDIC] traded at a low on 2025-10-13, posting a -12.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12864080 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dreamland Ltd stands at 158.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 48.41%.

The market cap for TDIC stock reached $1.01 million, with 30.00 million shares outstanding and 7.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 851.16K shares, TDIC reached a trading volume of 12864080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dreamland Ltd [TDIC]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

How has TDIC stock performed recently?

Dreamland Ltd [TDIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -85.89.

Dreamland Ltd [TDIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dreamland Ltd [TDIC] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.91% and a Gross Margin at 19.55%. Dreamland Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.04%.

Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dreamland Ltd. ( TDIC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 112.38%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 17.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dreamland Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 43.03%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dreamland Ltd’s (TDIC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dreamland Ltd. (TDIC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68333.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Dreamland Ltd [TDIC]