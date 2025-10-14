CVS Health Corp [CVS] Stock trading around $78.44 per share: What’s Next?

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $79.675 during the day while it closed the day at $78.44.

CVS Health Corp stock has also gained 2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CVS stock has inclined by 22.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.85% and gained 18.90% year-on date.

The market cap for CVS stock reached $99.49 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 8425767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $83.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2025, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $75, while Leerink Partners kept a Outperform rating on CVS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.74% in the past year of trading.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.01% and a Gross Margin at 13.78%. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.17%.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for CVS Health Corp. ( CVS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.95%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, CVS Health Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, CVS Health Corp. (CVS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $15100.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.80% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corp [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 14.37%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $88.04%, or 88.99%% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.2635%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 100.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.91 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.64 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9111%.