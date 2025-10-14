Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] Stock trading around $23.17 per share: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] jumped around 0.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.17 at the close of the session, up 1.85%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 9760254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $37, while Johnson Rice kept a Accumulate rating on CTRA stock. On August 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 25 to 29.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has CTRA stock performed recently?

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.28% in the past year of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of 29.63% and a Gross Margin at 34.79%. Coterra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 24.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coterra Energy Inc. ( CTRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.42%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coterra Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coterra Energy Inc’s (CTRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $1726775.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.13% and a Quick Ratio of 1.08%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coterra Energy Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 27.16%.

Insider trade positions for Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

There are presently around $94.37%, or 95.78% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88.53 million shares, which is approximately 11.9314%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 55.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CTRA stocks shares.