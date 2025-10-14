Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] moved down -0.01: Why It’s Important

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $356.99 at the close of the session, down -0.01%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.04M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 10237892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $379.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $248, while Compass Point analysts kept a Sell rating on COIN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 32.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.53. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.77% in the past year of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of 40.97% and a Gross Margin at 87.19%. Coinbase Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 33.75%.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 27.96%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coinbase Global Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 18.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.39%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $758218.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.13% and a Quick Ratio of 2.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coinbase Global Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc go to -4.05%.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]

