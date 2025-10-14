Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] Stock trading around $67.46 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems, Inc [NASDAQ: CSCO] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$0.48.

A sum of 14118311 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.36M shares. Cisco Systems, Inc shares reached a high of $68.89 and dropped to a low of $67.13 until finishing in the latest session at $67.46.

The one-year CSCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.07. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $76.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems, Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.95% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cisco Systems, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.66% and a Gross Margin at 63.94%. Cisco Systems, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.45%.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.65%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cisco Systems, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.63%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $121229.7 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc go to 5.58%.

Cisco Systems, Inc [CSCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $80.78%, or 80.85%% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 386.35 million shares, which is approximately 9.6155%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 354.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.86 billion in CSCO stocks shares.