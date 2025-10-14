Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] moved up 2.71: Why It’s Important

Chipotle Mexican Grill [NYSE: CMG] jumped around 1.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.9 at the close of the session, up 2.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.95M shares, CMG reached a trading volume of 13180770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMG shares is $55.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CMG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMG in the course of the last twelve months was 37.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has CMG stock performed recently?

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, CMG shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.31% and a Gross Margin at 22.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.32%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Chipotle Mexican Grill. ( CMG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 42.59%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 16.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 19.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill. (CMG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $11800.4 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.65% and a Quick Ratio of 1.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chipotle Mexican Grill go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]

There are presently around $90.10%, or 90.71%% of CMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119.81 million shares, which is approximately 8.7271%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 109.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.86 billion in CMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.45 billion in CMG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0129%.