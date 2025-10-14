Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] is 40.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Charles Schwab Corp [NYSE: SCHW] closed the trading session at $93.49 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.98, while the highest price level was $93.775.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.16 percent and weekly performance of -0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, SCHW reached to a volume of 7873244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $109.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on SCHW stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.32% in the past year of trading.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of 43.08% and a Gross Margin at 79.46%. Charles Schwab Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.46%.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Charles Schwab Corp. ( SCHW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.59%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Charles Schwab Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Charles Schwab Corp’s (SCHW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $211526.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.18% and a Quick Ratio of 1.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles Schwab Corp posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp go to 25.07%.

Charles Schwab Corp [SCHW]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 84.54% of SCHW stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225.96 million shares, which is approximately 12.3612% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 122.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.01 billion in SCHW stocks shares.