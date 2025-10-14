Chardan Capital Markets lifts Novonix Limited ADR [NVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Novonix Limited ADR [NASDAQ: NVX] loss -4.08% on the last trading session, reaching $2.82 price per share at the time.

Novonix Limited ADR represents 159.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $510.36 million with the latest information. NVX stock price has been found in the range of $2.61 to $3.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, NVX reached a trading volume of 20847718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novonix Limited ADR [NVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVX shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Novonix Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for NVX stock

Novonix Limited ADR [NVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.67. With this latest performance, NVX shares gained by 123.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.67% in the past year of trading.

Novonix Limited ADR [NVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novonix Limited ADR [NVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -830.27% and a Gross Margin at -437.83%. Novonix Limited ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1116.08%.

Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Novonix Limited ADR. ( NVX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -45.13%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -27.54%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Novonix Limited ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -36.21%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Novonix Limited ADR’s (NVX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Novonix Limited ADR [NVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novonix Limited ADR go to 48.91%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Novonix Limited ADR [NVX]

There are presently around $0.47%, or 0.47%% of NVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 0.67 million shares, which is approximately 0.5481%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 0.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.49 million in NVX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $$0.13 million in NVX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0597%.