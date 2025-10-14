Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc [NYSE: DOC] closed the trading session at $17.96 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.825, while the highest price level was $18.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.09 percent and weekly performance of -6.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 12586384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DOC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 440.03.

DOC stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.14% and a Gross Margin at 21.46%. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Healthpeak Properties Inc. ( DOC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.97%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Healthpeak Properties Inc’s (DOC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $423772.61 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 440.03% and a Quick Ratio of 440.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc go to -6.13%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc [DOC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $96.27%, or 96.55%% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112.91 million shares, which is approximately 16.0633%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.51 billion in DOC stocks shares;