BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ] is 4964.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BTQ Technologies Corp [NASDAQ: BTQ] gained 19.37% or 1.96 points to close at $12.08 with a heavy trading volume of 9156813 shares.

It opened the trading session at $11.105, the shares rose to $12.5 and dropped to $11.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTQ points out that the company has recorded 710.74% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, BTQ reached to a volume of 9156813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTQ shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 391.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BTQ stock

BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.75. With this latest performance, BTQ shares gained by 178.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 710.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 339.27% in the past year of trading.

BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -665.56% and a Gross Margin at 65.73%. BTQ Technologies Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -705.26%.

BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BTQ Technologies Corp. ( BTQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -230.29%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -144.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BTQ Technologies Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -110.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BTQ Technologies Corp’s (BTQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BTQ Technologies Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTQ.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BTQ Technologies Corp [BTQ]

There are presently around $0.23%, or 0.33%% of BTQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors.