BofA Securities slashes price target on Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] – find out why.

Sigma Lithium Corporation [NASDAQ: SGML] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 11.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8387408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sigma Lithium Corporation stands at 13.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for SGML stock reached $771.17 million, with 111.28 million shares outstanding and 58.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, SGML reached a trading volume of 8387408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGML shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGML stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sigma Lithium Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sigma Lithium Corporation stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGML in the course of the last twelve months was 159.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

How has SGML stock performed recently?

Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, SGML shares gained by 28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.24% in the past year of trading.

Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.22% and a Gross Margin at 23.62%. Sigma Lithium Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sigma Lithium Corporation. ( SGML), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -42.91%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sigma Lithium Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -22.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation’s (SGML) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.87%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sigma Lithium Corporation. (SGML) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$80797.96 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.60% and a Quick Ratio of 0.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sigma Lithium Corporation posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGML.

Insider trade positions for Sigma Lithium Corporation [SGML]

There are presently around $86.21%, or 90.35%% of SGML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGML stocks are: NUCLEO CAPITAL LTDA. with ownership of 3.52 million shares, which is approximately 3.1821%. FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP, holding 3.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.71 million in SGML stocks shares; and FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP, currently with $$31.33 million in SGML stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3561%.