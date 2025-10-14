BofA Securities lifts Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Papa John’s International, Inc [NASDAQ: PZZA] price surged by 9.69 percent to reach at $4.03.

A sum of 8321809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 979.97K shares. Papa John’s International, Inc shares reached a high of $50.9 and dropped to a low of $41.985 until finishing in the latest session at $45.62.

The one-year PZZA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.39. The average equity rating for PZZA stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PZZA shares is $50.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PZZA stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Papa John’s International, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PZZA stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for PZZA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

PZZA Stock Performance Analysis:

Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, PZZA shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Papa John’s International, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.85% and a Gross Margin at 16.92%. Papa John’s International, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.58%.

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Papa John’s International, Inc (PZZA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6556.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PZZA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Papa John’s International, Inc posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PZZA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Papa John’s International, Inc go to 3.66%.

Papa John’s International, Inc [PZZA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $113.19%, or 114.59%% of PZZA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PZZA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.16 million shares, which is approximately 15.7695%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$180.71 million in PZZA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$141.84 million in PZZA stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2242%.