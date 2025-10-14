Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] Revenue clocked in at $301.35 million, down -84.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -48.51% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time.

Beyond Meat Inc represents 76.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $79.44 million with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $0.845 to $1.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 127010985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 4.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc stock.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.96. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -61.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.47% in the past year of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.44% and a Gross Margin at 9.01%. Beyond Meat Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.97%.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$203713.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.29% and a Quick Ratio of 2.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc go to 19.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]

There are presently around $44.79%, or 54.03%% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: PARKWOOD LLC with ownership of 5.4 million shares, which is approximately 8.3203%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$29.94 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$28.18 million in BYND stock with ownership which is approximately 6.471%.