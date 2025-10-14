Barrick Mining Corp [B] Revenue clocked in at $13.79 billion, up 69.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Barrick Mining Corp [NYSE: B] gained 2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $33.42 price per share at the time.

Barrick Mining Corp represents 1.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.01 billion with the latest information. B stock price has been found in the range of $33.118 to $33.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.85M shares, B reached a trading volume of 11930065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Mining Corp [B]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for B shares is $37.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on B stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Barrick Mining Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on B stock. On January 27, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for B shares from 21 to 18.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for B in the course of the last twelve months was 29.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for B stock

Barrick Mining Corp [B] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, B shares gained by 15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.61% in the past year of trading.

Barrick Mining Corp [B]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Mining Corp [B] shares currently have an operating margin of 39.41% and a Gross Margin at 40.40%. Barrick Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.05%.

Barrick Mining Corp (B) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Barrick Mining Corp. ( B), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.41%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Barrick Mining Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Barrick Mining Corp (B) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Barrick Mining Corp’s (B) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Barrick Mining Corp. (B) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $102985.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.21% and a Quick Ratio of 2.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Barrick Mining Corp [B]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Mining Corp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for B. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Mining Corp go to 30.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barrick Mining Corp [B]

There are presently around 63.33% of B stock in the hands of institutional investors.