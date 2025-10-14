Baker Hughes Co [BKR] is 21.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.45.

A sum of 10737544 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.75M shares. Baker Hughes Co shares reached a high of $45.94 and dropped to a low of $45.04 until finishing in the latest session at $45.49.

The one-year BKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.27. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $51.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $54, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on BKR stock. On April 24, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for BKR shares from 50 to 49.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.90% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Baker Hughes Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Co [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.73% and a Gross Margin at 22.32%. Baker Hughes Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.04%.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Baker Hughes Co. ( BKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.32%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Baker Hughes Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Baker Hughes Co’s (BKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $53508.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.41% and a Quick Ratio of 1.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baker Hughes Co posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 8.36%.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.30%, or 101.43%% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.45 million shares, which is approximately 12.1941%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.51 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.38 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7848%.