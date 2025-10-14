AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] gain 29.70% so far this year. What now?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AVDX] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $10.0 price per share at the time.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc represents 207.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.08 billion with the latest information. AVDX stock price has been found in the range of $9.95 to $10.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, AVDX reached a trading volume of 10462823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVDX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVDX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2025, representing the official price target for AvidXchange Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AVDX stock. On November 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for AVDX shares from 8 to 15.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVDX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, AVDX shares gained by 0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.29% in the past year of trading.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43% and a Gross Margin at 64.70%. AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.80%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. ( AVDX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -1.17%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc’s (AVDX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$5037.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvidXchange Holdings Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvidXchange Holdings Inc go to 7.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AvidXchange Holdings Inc [AVDX]

There are presently around 78.70%, or 92.26% of AVDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16.97 million shares, which is approximately 8.195%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 12.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.67 million in AVDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.17 million in AVDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2537%.