Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] moved up 4.07: Why It’s Important

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.405 during the day while it closed the day at $5.37.

Aurora Innovation Inc stock has also loss -2.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUR stock has declined by -7.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.25% and lost -2.01% year-on date.

The market cap for AUR stock reached $9.91 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.00M shares, AUR reached a trading volume of 19542398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $10.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Aurora Innovation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on AUR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

AUR stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.76% in the past year of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -83600.00% and a Gross Margin at -5300.00%. Aurora Innovation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81000.00%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aurora Innovation Inc. ( AUR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -43.69%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -39.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aurora Innovation Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -38.77%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$450000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 16.96% and a Quick Ratio of 16.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Innovation Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aurora Innovation Inc go to 3.57%.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $69.95%, or 94.63%% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 178.54 million shares, which is approximately 11.4892%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 92.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$255.35 million in AUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$230.78 million in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3613%.