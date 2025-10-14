ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] gain 19.21% so far this year. What now?

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [NYSE: ASX] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.755 during the day while it closed the day at $11.73.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock has also gained 2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASX stock has inclined by 14.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.33% and gained 19.21% year-on date.

The market cap for ASX stock reached $25.51 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 2.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.86M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 9915448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]:

UBS have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2024, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR stock. On July 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ASX shares from 6.60 to 9.20.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

ASX stock trade performance evaluation

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, ASX shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.48% in the past year of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.98% and a Gross Margin at 15.77%. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.49%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR. ( ASX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.97%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.50%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR’s (ASX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR go to 29.31%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR [ASX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 7.78% of ASX stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASX stocks are: LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21.12 million shares, which is approximately 0.4893% of the company.