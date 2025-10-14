Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Stock trading around $171.94 per share: What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.06%.

Over the last 12 months, ARM stock rose by 39.38%. The one-year Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.02. The average equity rating for ARM stock is currently 1.98, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $182.08 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, ARM stock reached a trading volume of 10457182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $159.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 1.98. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $155 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2025, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 269.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.99.

ARM Stock Performance Analysis:

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.06. With this latest performance, ARM shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.38% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Arm Holdings plc. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.35% and a Gross Margin at 94.71%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.96%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arm Holdings plc. ADR. ( ARM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.03%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.52%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s (ARM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.06%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arm Holdings plc. ADR. (ARM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $83913.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.99% and a Quick Ratio of 4.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ARM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arm Holdings plc. ADR posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 20.70%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.44%, or 95.59%% of ARM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 20.0 million shares, which is approximately 1.9157%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.05 billion in ARM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$976.83 million in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.5718%.