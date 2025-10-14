Arista Networks Inc [ANET] gain 44.94% so far this year. What now?

Arista Networks Inc [NYSE: ANET] loss -4.32% or -6.65 points to close at $147.45 with a heavy trading volume of 14175692 shares.

It opened the trading session at $160.76, the shares rose to $162.0 and dropped to $145.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANET points out that the company has recorded 102.90% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.07M shares, ANET reached to a volume of 14175692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arista Networks Inc [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $165.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $123, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ANET stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 46.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.82.

Trading performance analysis for ANET stock

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.40% in the past year of trading.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of 43.14% and a Gross Margin at 64.24%. Arista Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 40.89%.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Arista Networks Inc. ( ANET), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.64%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 23.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Arista Networks Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.83%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Arista Networks Inc’s (ANET) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $736627.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.33% and a Quick Ratio of 2.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arista Networks Inc posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc go to 20.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arista Networks Inc [ANET]

There are presently around $69.14%, or 84.29%% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.39 million shares, which is approximately 7.4565%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.09 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.04 billion in ANET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.99 billion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5367%.