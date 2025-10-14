Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] is -66.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aqua Metals Inc [NASDAQ: AQMS] surged by $4.25 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.22 during the day while it closed the day at $9.91.

Aqua Metals Inc stock has also gained 57.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQMS stock has inclined by 69.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.59% and lost -66.02% year-on date.

The market cap for AQMS stock reached $18.33 million, with 1.85 million shares outstanding and 1.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 839.85K shares, AQMS reached a trading volume of 21160954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for AQMS shares from 17 to 12.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

AQMS stock trade performance evaluation

Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.55. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 170.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.67% in the past year of trading.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aqua Metals Inc. ( AQMS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -182.91%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -129.31%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aqua Metals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -509.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aqua Metals Inc’s (AQMS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2521818.18 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.65% and a Quick Ratio of 0.58%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc posted -9.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.71. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS.

Aqua Metals Inc [AQMS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $6.30%, or 7.21%% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 4.7 million shares, which is approximately 3.7937%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.35 million in AQMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.11 million in AQMS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8121%.