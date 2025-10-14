American Resources Corporation [AREC] Revenue clocked in at $0.33 million, up 361.11% YTD: What’s Next?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] closed the trading session at $4.98 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.12, while the highest price level was $5.19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 361.11 percent and weekly performance of 30.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 935.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 145.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 255.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, AREC reached to a volume of 25082804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Resources Corporation [AREC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

D. Boral Capital have made an estimate for American Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025.

AREC stock trade performance evaluation

American Resources Corporation [AREC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.37. With this latest performance, AREC shares gained by 145.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 935.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.07% in the past year of trading.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Resources Corporation [AREC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10544.99% and a Gross Margin at -4019.16%. American Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12959.65%.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, American Resources Corporation. (AREC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1861304.35 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.12% and a Quick Ratio of 0.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Resources Corporation [AREC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Resources Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AREC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Resources Corporation go to -27.38%.

American Resources Corporation [AREC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $9.63%, or 12.34%% of AREC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.96 million shares, which is approximately 3.8274%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.63 million in AREC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$0.52 million in AREC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.923%.