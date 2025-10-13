why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.96

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.84 during the day while it closed the day at $11.6.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock has also loss -6.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBR stock has declined by -6.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.05% and lost -18.09% year-on date.

The market cap for PBR stock reached $43.16 billion, with 3.72 billion shares outstanding and 3.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.82M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 30681790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PBR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.82% in the past year of trading.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of 30.08% and a Gross Margin at 45.59%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.86%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR. ( PBR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.48%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s (PBR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR. (PBR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $277930.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.76% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR go to 76.73%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 19.46% of PBR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 212.12 million shares, which is approximately 1.6446% of the company. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 41.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.56 million in PBR stocks shares.