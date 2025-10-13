why Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.97

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $7.49 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.495, while the highest price level was $8.6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 176.38 percent and weekly performance of -17.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 196.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 163.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 161.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.66M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 77267406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $5.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on LAC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.15. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 163.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.19% in the past year of trading.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo). ( LAC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.20%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s (LAC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo). (LAC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$664430.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 9.88% and a Quick Ratio of 9.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) posted -0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) go to -7.37%.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $16.98%, or 19.49%% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 15.0 million shares, which is approximately 7.3373%. GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48.01 million in LAC stocks shares; and GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $$10.59 million in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9334%.