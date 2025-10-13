why Hyperscale Data Inc [GPUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $356752.71

Hyperscale Data Inc [AMEX: GPUS] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.535 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48.

Hyperscale Data Inc stock has also loss -11.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPUS stock has declined by -58.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.86% and lost -93.28% year-on date.

The market cap for GPUS stock reached $13.03 million, with 27.15 million shares outstanding and 26.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.46M shares, GPUS reached a trading volume of 73925208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPUS shares is $356752.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

GPUS stock trade performance evaluation

Hyperscale Data Inc [GPUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.13. With this latest performance, GPUS shares gained by 29.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.13% in the past year of trading.

Hyperscale Data Inc [GPUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyperscale Data Inc [GPUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.74% and a Gross Margin at 20.94%. Hyperscale Data Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.38%.

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hyperscale Data Inc. ( GPUS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -319.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hyperscale Data Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -576.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hyperscale Data Inc’s (GPUS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 20.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hyperscale Data Inc. (GPUS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$132405.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.30%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Hyperscale Data Inc [GPUS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.07%, or 0.07%% of GPUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors.