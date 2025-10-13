why Amcor Plc [AMCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.48

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] jumped around 0.11 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.93 at the close of the session, up 1.41%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.80M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 25585236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor Plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Amcor Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMCR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.73% in the past year of trading.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amcor Plc [AMCR] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.45% and a Gross Margin at 18.05%. Amcor Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.40%.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amcor Plc. ( AMCR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.55%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amcor Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amcor Plc. (AMCR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6623.38 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.21% and a Quick Ratio of 0.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Amcor Plc [AMCR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor Plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 10.42%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor Plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $10.7 billion, or 69.12% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94.89 million shares, which is approximately 6.59% of the company's stock. STATE STREET CORP, holding 91.95 million shares of the stock; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with significant holdings in AMCR stock.