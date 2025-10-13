why Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $231.99

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a low on 2025-10-10, posting a -7.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $214.9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 115386968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc stands at 8.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $348.75 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.48M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 115386968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $231.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 86.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.50. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 38.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.91% in the past year of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.36% and a Gross Margin at 43.20%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.57%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( AMD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.70%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $101071.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.49% and a Quick Ratio of 1.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc go to 37.73%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc [AMD]

There are presently around $69.10%, or 69.45%% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 147.32 million shares, which is approximately 8.8951%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 130.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$21.15 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$11.13 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1413%.