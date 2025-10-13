Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] gain 121.50% so far this year. What now?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.57.

A sum of 44001498 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 66.61M shares. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares reached a high of $18.51 and dropped to a low of $17.075 until finishing in the latest session at $17.1.

The one-year WBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.42. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $18.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $13, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

WBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.78% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.04% and a Gross Margin at 26.59%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. ( WBD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.18%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (WBD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $21971.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 70.46%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $73.38%, or 78.03%% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 248.57 million shares, which is approximately 10.1416%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 165.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.23 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.08 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9318%.