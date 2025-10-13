Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Bank Of America Corp [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank Of America Corp [NYSE: BAC] plunged by -$1.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $50.138 during the day while it closed the day at $48.65.

Bank Of America Corp stock has also loss -3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAC stock has inclined by 3.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.70% and gained 21.84% year-on date.

The market cap for BAC stock reached $360.35 billion, with 7.44 billion shares outstanding and 7.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.94M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 30868718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank Of America Corp [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $56.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Bank Of America Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank Of America Corp [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.69% in the past year of trading.

Bank Of America Corp [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank Of America Corp [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.41%. Bank Of America Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.40%.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bank Of America Corp. ( BAC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.46%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bank Of America Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank Of America Corp [BAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bank Of America Corp posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp go to 14.95%.

Bank Of America Corp [BAC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.23%, or 73.31%% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1.03 billion shares, which is approximately 13.0776%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 641.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$25.52 billion in BAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$18.82 billion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9904%.