Wall Street Analyst Resumed MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]. What else is Wall St. saying

MARA Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] traded at a low on 2025-10-10, posting a -7.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 78776409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MARA Holdings Inc stands at 9.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.93%.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $6.91 billion, with 370.46 million shares outstanding and 362.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.14M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 78776409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $23.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MARA Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for MARA Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on MARA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.21% in the past year of trading.

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.51% and a Gross Margin at -31.58%. MARA Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 85.02%.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for MARA Holdings Inc. ( MARA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 18.26%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.53%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, MARA Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on MARA Holdings Inc’s (MARA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, MARA Holdings Inc. (MARA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4465592.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.54% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MARA Holdings Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA.

Insider trade positions for MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]

There are presently around $62.40%, or 62.81%% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43.02 million shares, which is approximately 15.436%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$640.99 million in MARA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$211.25 million in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.819%.