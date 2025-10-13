Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rigetti Computing Inc [NASDAQ: RGTI] slipped around -3.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.92 at the close of the session, down -6.77%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 63.50M shares, RGTI reached a trading volume of 137000302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $25.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Rigetti Computing Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RGTI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has RGTI stock performed recently?

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 163.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 366.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.81% in the past year of trading.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -976.08% and a Gross Margin at -39.99%. Rigetti Computing Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2079.86%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rigetti Computing Inc. ( RGTI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -48.81%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -41.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rigetti Computing Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -29.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rigetti Computing Inc’s (RGTI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1177357.14 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 41.57% and a Quick Ratio of 41.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rigetti Computing Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rigetti Computing Inc go to 25.80%.

Insider trade positions for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]

There are presently around $37.55%, or 38.22%% of RGTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 21.58 million shares, which is approximately 12.5549%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 8.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.53 million in RGTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.03 million in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9093%.