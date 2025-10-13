Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ambev S.A. ADR [NYSE: ABEV] closed the trading session at $2.11 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.22 percent and weekly performance of -2.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.44M shares, ABEV reached to a volume of 59931023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 8.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABEV stock trade performance evaluation

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.05% in the past year of trading.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.45% and a Gross Margin at 47.94%. Ambev S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.06%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Ambev S.A. ADR. ( ABEV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 15.08%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.71%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Ambev S.A. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Ambev S.A. ADR. (ABEV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $59767.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.11% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. ADR go to 7.97%.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $8.25%, or 8.25%% of ABEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEV stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 310.14 million shares, which is approximately 1.9711%. HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 115.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$236.45 million in ABEV stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $$207.76 million in ABEV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6441%.