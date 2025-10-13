Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] moved up 8.12: Why It’s Important

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] gained 8.12% on the last trading session, reaching $14.65 price per share at the time.

Uranium Energy Corp represents 454.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.04 billion with the latest information. UEC stock price has been found in the range of $13.65 to $15.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.61M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 31978170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.90. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 21.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.98% in the past year of trading.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.70% and a Gross Margin at -11.60%. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.15%.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Uranium Energy Corp. ( UEC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -9.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Uranium Energy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Uranium Energy Corp’s (UEC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$512631.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.85% and a Quick Ratio of 5.85%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

There are presently around $82.81%, or 84.30%% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 31.57 million shares, which is approximately 7.9459%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.99 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$174.26 million in UEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$147.26 million in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1671%.