Tesla Inc [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $92.72 billion, up 69.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] price plunged by -5.06 percent to reach at -$22.05.

A sum of 107898392 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 89.20M shares. Tesla Inc shares reached a high of $443.13 and dropped to a low of $411.45 until finishing in the latest session at $413.49.

The one-year TSLA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.75. The average equity rating for TSLA stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $363.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $374 to $509. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $483, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On September 30, 2025, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 333 to 490.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 246.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

TSLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.39% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Tesla Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.23% and a Gross Margin at 17.48%. Tesla Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.54%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tesla Inc. ( TSLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.43%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tesla Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tesla Inc’s (TSLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48223.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TSLA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 12.80%.

Tesla Inc [TSLA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $49.40%, or 56.49%% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 237.62 million shares, which is approximately 7.4467%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 190.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.61 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.55 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5716%.