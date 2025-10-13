Solid Power Inc [SLDP] moved down -2.82: Why It’s Important

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] loss -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $5.86 price per share at the time.

Solid Power Inc represents 180.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06 billion with the latest information. SLDP stock price has been found in the range of $5.8101 to $7.1299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 27503818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SLDP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for SLDP stock

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.65. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 59.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 474.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.05% in the past year of trading.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.27% and a Gross Margin at -16.97%. Solid Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.62%.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Solid Power Inc. ( SLDP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -22.60%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Solid Power Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -24.70%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$359730.77 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 19.33% and a Quick Ratio of 19.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solid Power Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solid Power Inc go to 11.84%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Solid Power Inc [SLDP]

There are presently around $25.16%, or 28.84%% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.43 million shares, which is approximately 5.8706%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.12 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$7.5 million in SLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 2.5594%.