SES AI Corporation [SES] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $2

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] closed the trading session at $3.02 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.93, while the highest price level was $3.66.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 406.20 percent and weekly performance of 46.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 439.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 160.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 220.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, SES reached to a volume of 43222957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SES AI Corporation [SES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SES shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SES stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for SES AI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SES stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

SES stock trade performance evaluation

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.60. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 160.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 439.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.90% in the past year of trading.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SES AI Corporation [SES] shares currently have an operating margin of -965.05% and a Gross Margin at -10.92%. SES AI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -878.64%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SES AI Corporation. ( SES), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -34.37%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SES AI Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -39.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on SES AI Corporation’s (SES) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, SES AI Corporation. (SES) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$399240.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 12.46% and a Quick Ratio of 12.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SES AI Corporation [SES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SES AI Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SES.

SES AI Corporation [SES]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $30.27%, or 36.54%% of SES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 34.68 million shares, which is approximately 10.808%. GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, holding 33.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.32 million in SES stocks shares; and GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $$11.93 million in SES stock with ownership which is approximately 2.975%.