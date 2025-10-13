Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] moved up 0.80: Why It’s Important

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.825 during the day while it closed the day at $16.39.

Rocket Companies Inc stock has also loss -7.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKT stock has inclined by 17.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.96% and lost -1.37% year-on date.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $46.12 billion, with 255.64 million shares outstanding and 227.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.46M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 34195356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RKT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.82% in the past year of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.88% and a Gross Margin at 97.73%. Rocket Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.01%.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rocket Companies Inc. ( RKT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.01%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.00%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rocket Companies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.73%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$21.83 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.42% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Companies Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc go to 68.09%.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $26.87%, or 27.28%% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.1 million shares, which is approximately 8.6623%. FMR LLC, holding 11.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$152.91 million in RKT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.61 million in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6691%.