Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Stock trading around $138.96 per share: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] price plunged by -8.85 percent to reach at -$13.5.

A sum of 39965532 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 42.78M shares. Robinhood Markets Inc shares reached a high of $153.5597 and dropped to a low of $138.94 until finishing in the latest session at $138.96.

The one-year HOOD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.13. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $140.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $89 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Sell rating on HOOD stock. On May 14, 2025, analysts increased their price target for HOOD shares from 58 to 71.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 140.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 243.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.95% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of 42.82% and a Gross Margin at 88.35%. Robinhood Markets Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 49.85%.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 23.54%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Robinhood Markets Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc’s (HOOD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $778260.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.25% and a Quick Ratio of 1.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

HOOD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robinhood Markets Inc go to 17.77%.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $75.13%, or 75.69%% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60.42 million shares, which is approximately 6.8571%. RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 36.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$822.28 million in HOOD stocks shares; and RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$821.42 million in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1052%.