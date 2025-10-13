PTL Ltd [PTLE] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

PTL Ltd [NASDAQ: PTLE] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -5.92%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, PTLE reached a trading volume of 30606891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PTL Ltd [PTLE]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 88.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has PTLE stock performed recently?

PTL Ltd [PTLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81. With this latest performance, PTLE shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.22% in the past year of trading.

PTL Ltd [PTLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTL Ltd [PTLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.86% and a Gross Margin at 2.45%. PTL Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.08%.

PTL Ltd (PTLE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for PTL Ltd. ( PTLE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -507.44%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -42.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PTL Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -807.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

PTL Ltd (PTLE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on PTL Ltd’s (PTLE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, PTL Ltd. (PTLE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$64000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.05% and a Quick Ratio of 1.05%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for PTL Ltd [PTLE]

There are presently around 0.42% of PTLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.