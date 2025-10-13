Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] is 53.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prestige Wealth Inc [NASDAQ: PWM] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.46 during the day while it closed the day at $1.17.

Prestige Wealth Inc stock has also gained 46.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PWM stock has inclined by 190.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 200.00% and gained 53.88% year-on date.

The market cap for PWM stock reached $92.33 million, with 18.89 million shares outstanding and 1.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.42K shares, PWM reached a trading volume of 51907359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PWM stock trade performance evaluation

Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.25. With this latest performance, PWM shares gained by 112.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.00% in the past year of trading.

Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7122.67% and a Gross Margin at -108.42%. Prestige Wealth Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7020.05%.

Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Prestige Wealth Inc. ( PWM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -80.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -71.16%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Prestige Wealth Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -51.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Prestige Wealth Inc’s (PWM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$2502500.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.49% and a Quick Ratio of 0.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Prestige Wealth Inc [PWM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.37%, or 0.46%% of PWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.