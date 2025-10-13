POET Technologies Inc [POET] is 81.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

POET Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: POET] closed the trading session at $7.63 on 2025-10-10. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.25, while the highest price level was $8.52.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.24 percent and weekly performance of 22.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 107.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, POET reached to a volume of 28697546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about POET Technologies Inc [POET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POET shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for POET Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2024.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

POET stock trade performance evaluation

POET Technologies Inc [POET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, POET shares gained by 43.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.24% in the past year of trading.

POET Technologies Inc [POET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and POET Technologies Inc [POET] shares currently have an operating margin of -7796.15% and a Gross Margin at -438.72%. POET Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11523.04%.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for POET Technologies Inc. ( POET), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -145.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -91.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, POET Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -107.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.15%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for POET Technologies Inc [POET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, POET Technologies Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POET.

POET Technologies Inc [POET]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $18.91%, or 19.00%% of POET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POET stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 2.86 million shares, which is approximately 5.079%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 0.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.26 million in POET stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$0.22 million in POET stock with ownership which is approximately 0.2192%.