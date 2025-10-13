Plug Power Inc [PLUG] stock Downgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $1

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] loss -9.52% or -0.36 points to close at $3.42 with a heavy trading volume of 157275936 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.7975, the shares rose to $3.94 and dropped to $3.4, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLUG points out that the company has recorded 206.73% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 90.66M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 157275936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on PLUG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 126.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.56% in the past year of trading.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.68% and a Gross Margin at -68.65%. Plug Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.84%.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -84.40%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -48.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Plug Power Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -85.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$611042.18 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.59% and a Quick Ratio of 0.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc go to 54.05%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

There are presently around $37.43%, or 39.52% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.4953% of the company's stock. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.28 million in PLUG stocks shares.