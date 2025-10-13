Oracle Corp [ORCL] gain 68.01% so far this year. What now?

Oracle Corp [NYSE: ORCL] loss -1.35% or -4.0 points to close at $292.96 with a heavy trading volume of 28509493 shares.

It opened the trading session at $300.28, the shares rose to $307.72 and dropped to $292.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 119.69% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.99M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 28509493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corp [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $339.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Oracle Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $410, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corp [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.80% in the past year of trading.

Oracle Corp [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.63% and a Gross Margin at 66.10%. Oracle Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.08%.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Oracle Corp. ( ORCL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 71.15%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.66%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Oracle Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Oracle Corp. (ORCL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $76790.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.62% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Oracle Corp [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp go to 23.17%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oracle Corp [ORCL]

There are presently around $44.40%, or 75.19%% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153.15 million shares, which is approximately 5.5631%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 128.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$18.16 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$9.69 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4916%.