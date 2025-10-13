NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Revenue clocked in at $56.13 million, up 204.19% YTD: What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.19%.

Over the last 12 months, SMR stock rose by 118.85%. The one-year NuScale Power Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.21. The average equity rating for SMR stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.18 billion, with 133.75 million shares outstanding and 121.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.56M shares, SMR stock reached a trading volume of 35770000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $42.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2025, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SMR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

SMR Stock Performance Analysis:

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.85% in the past year of trading.

Insight into NuScale Power Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -233.90% and a Gross Margin at 69.49%. NuScale Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -221.07%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for NuScale Power Corporation. ( SMR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -29.93%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -29.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, NuScale Power Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -17.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on NuScale Power Corporation’s (SMR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, NuScale Power Corporation. (SMR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$256363.64 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.22% and a Quick Ratio of 4.22%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

SMR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NuScale Power Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuScale Power Corporation go to 51.67%.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 68.94% of SMR stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6.97 million shares, which is approximately 7.7804%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.27 million in SMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.35 million in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0957%.